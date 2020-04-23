Blessed is Anil Kapoor, who can pass both who is 60 years old and who is 600 years old! Now while it may seem almost impossible to achieve this goal, Mr. Bharat the actor says he can take on characters of both age groups with confidence.

The main thing is that Anil recently revealed that he has found a way to take on all the roles that Amitabh Bachchan will play. Yes, this is Anil Kapoor’s dedication to his work! But our focus was on his role and the way he was identified, which Bachchan rejected.

Wait, what? Anil Kapoor says that he wants to take roles rejected by Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

It so happens that in a recent interview with Film Saathi, Anil Kapoor showed a tendency to follow famous greats like Dev Anand and Rajesh Khanna. Kapoor said that these superstars often portray each other to filmmakers if they do not take the part offered.

Speaking on the same line, Anil said, “That’s why I call Abhishek and tell him to give me the films that Daddy will do. You won’t either. You refuse, tell me and I’ll take them.) “

Anil Kapoor added that it is his good look that helps him play in both the air! Well, now this is the kind of self-esteem and self-confidence that we all need to develop at some point in life.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anil Kapoor will appear next on Karan Johar’s long-pending pending Magnum Okht Takht. Set against the backdrop of Mughal India, the film stars Ranbir Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhoomi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

