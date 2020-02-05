Waitangi Day Big Read: Who is our best living New Zealander?

Waitangi Day gives us a chance to pause and reflect on who we are as a nation and how we got here. Our national day also allows us to reflect on what it means to be a Kiwi – and what it takes to be a great one. Now that Sir Edmund Hillary and other powerful totara have fallen, Herald chief reporter Kurt Bayer asks: Who is our best living New Zealander?

There are many overused words in today’s English lexicon. Literally, is one. Its incorrect use literally drives me crazy. New is another. New product. New information. New beginnings. New new new, it is said and typed and spit enough to start looking strange, which makes you think about its origins until it starts to look weird, like a shameful and surly lizard that has lost its tail.

Super is up there too, nothing new about it. What do we mean by big? This is, of course, an entirely subjective issue and often impossible to reach consensus. Because, as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie writes in Half of a Yellow Sun, “the size depends on where you come from”.

There is no way to quantify the magnitude. No algorithm has (yet) invented or dedicated a theory to group it in a neat little box. However, it is sprayed like a household weedkiller. The rugby commentators who break the veins hail all the other players as “brilliant” when they really mean “good” or “better than average”. Jordie Barrett, for example, is an All Black. Very good, no doubt, but not great.

So what exactly is greatness? There is no degree to that, as a dusty character Steinbeck reflected, there is no “small size”.

But does it have to be someone who makes the world a better place? Should we use our greatness for the good of man? Do the achievements of a great cause patriotism and pride in our little piece of land at the end of the world, and do they also inspire us to reach a smashing scale? Would that mean that the soldiers, the veterans of World War II who are constantly shrinking and who are all almost 100 years old and who have foiled the Nazis, are excluded, struck out? Or could you say that it elevates them, good overcoming evil? What about big entrepreneurs, big speakers, smart lawyers?

Shine is a stimulus for revolution, evolution, imagination and innovation. Sparks fly away from greatness like the grinding of metal. When Nelson-born atom separator Ernest Rutherford won the Nobel Prize in 1908 (which also summed up the classic ingenuity of the kiwi by saying, “We don’t have the money, so we have to think”) , New Zealand had a population of only one million. Now, more than a century later, there are only a few nights left to record five million. So where are all of our great moderns? Are they beavers, dressed in white in portacabin laboratories with smoky overflowing beakers or are they attaching tiny cameras to giant drones? The rocket man Peter Beck. Maybe it was the accidental wonders, you know, those people at school who were good at everything: intelligent, athletic, spiritual, charismatic, magnanimous and boringly beautiful? Which probably echoes the most famous quote about greatness, taken from this great English bard Shakespeare: “Some are born great, some reach greatness, and others are driven by greatness.” Wonderful overused words slapped on cheesy T-shirts and dorm posters around the world.

Peter Beck, co-founder of Rocket Lab. (Photo / NZ Herald)

Or how about all the ordinary, everyday Kiwis, going about their daily tribulations under the radar, unpretentious, aspiring, no better than Old Jack next door?

For a long time it was all easy. It was hardly a debate. Only one man stood at the top of the greatness of the Kiwis: Sir Edmund Hillary, the varied and earthy beekeeper from south Auckland who “knocked over the bastard” and stood at the top of the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, with the Nepalese Sherpa and the mountaineer Tenzing Norgay on May 29, 1953.

In fact, in the 1980s, our Sir Ed dominated the survey of the greatest living New Zealanders. It wouldn’t have been close.

But it was not only his heroic conquests that made him a national treasure, a living and intact taonga. The New Zealand public sympathized deeply with him after the death of his wife Louise and his youngest daughter, Belinda, in a plane crash in Kathmandu in 1975. And he showed many of the characteristics so dear to Kiwis: humility, ingenuity, positive attitude.

When asked to describe his lofty accomplishments in a radio interview three months after passing Everest, he replied simply: “It was mainly a question of hard work and time before reaching the top . “

Sir Edmund Hillary died in 2008. Photo / file

Hillary also experienced a sequence of colonial renegades. Although apparently a lower-ranking member of British expeditions to Everest and five years later during a Commonwealth-sponsored land crossing of Antarctica via the South Pole, Hillary violated direct orders to conduct a “swing towards the pole “, becoming the first party to reach the pole by land since Scott in 1912 – and the first by motor vehicles. He was firm, determined, bloody and infamous for doing it his way or the heck with it.

Like other heroes before him, the double winner of the Victoria Cross, Charles Upham, comes to my mind (“I do not want to be treated differently from other bastards”), where greatness was imposed on Hillary who withdrew, she was uncomfortable with him. But he also knew that it offered him a unique platform to achieve the things he wanted to do. He reached a status close to God in Nepal where he spent many years building hospitals for the local Sherpa population.

But when Sir Ed died in 2008, at the age of 88, the overthrow of the giant totara – the ancient trees so prized by the Maori, sacred not for their soaring height like the kauri, but for their qualities of mana and dynamic wood, oily red heartwood – sent shock waves through “the forest of Tane”. We had already lost a natural heir to the power of Sir Ed’s throne in the red sock mustache yachtie and his fellow adventurer Peter Blake after being thoughtlessly murdered by pirates in the Amazon in 2001.

And sports? William Hazlitt once wrote, “A great chess player is not a great man because he leaves the world as he found it,” and does that not apply here? Our greatest Olympian in history, Sir Peter Snell, who won three gold medals, died in December at the age of 80 and was undoubtedly a great athlete, alongside the first medalist from New Zealand Olympic gold, former long jump world record holder, the late Dame Yvette Corlett. (Williams). Sir Colin “Pinetree” Meads was a great one – like Hillary and Blake, his gruff toughness betrayed by kind, twinkling eyes – but again, he died in 2017 at 81 years of age. Who does that leave?

Richie McCaw, after winning two World Cups while being a good well-balanced bugger, raising miraculous feats on the field with “Oh, yeah na, boys …”, may one day claim the title of be tall, but since he’s still in his thirties, can he still be counted? This is doubtful and is similar to the publication of the autobiography of a mid-career sportsman.

Richie McCaw after winning the final of the Rugby World Cup 2015. Photo / Getty

For some, it could still be a sportsman. Sir Richard Hadlee? Our best self-taught cricketer, rhythm and swing player and the sole owner of most test kiosks. What about Sir Murray Halberg or Sir John Walker? Who could ever forget his flowing locks turning over for the house in the 1500m gold final at the 1976 Olympics? Left-handed golfer Sir Bob Charles for winning the Open Championship in 1963 or the great squash Dame Susan Devoy who became Commissioner of Race Relations.

Lots of gentlemen and ladies in there, I have to be a sure sign that we are on something.

What about a member of the Adams family? Another lady and double Olympic champion Valérie must be up there, and not just for once (narrowly) fight in a competition to throw rubber boots. Again, she may not even be the largest of her own family. The slightly taller basketball brother, Steven, is one of the NBA family’s most accomplished and toughest big men, famous for his modest demeanor and typical kiwi and formal shorts. But basketball is not rugby, and it is always New Zealand. Rugger Rugger Rugger, Rah Rah Rah.

Dare I mention Sonny Bill Williams? Cross-code off-loader, the Muslim pin-up prizefighter. Polarizing, love it, hate it, but if it matters, because as Ralph Waldo Emerson once suggested, “To be tall is to be misunderstood”.

Either way, does being known only by your initials or only by a nickname make you great? Pine. Sir Ed. Val. Paddles.

But no. Like politicians, SBW is too divisive. Honorable mentions here for former Prime Minister and United Nations heavyweight Helen Clark, and current Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who may be the first to become the first New Zealander since Rutherford to win a Nobel Prize for her response. dignified and sympathetic to the shooting of the mosque on March 15.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised around the world for her compassionate response to the March 15 mosque shootings. Photo / Alan Gibson

What about business and philanthropy? A difficult sale for honest everyday Kiwis to care a lot for the rich rich, whatever the generosity of the achievements. So go ahead Sir Roger Douglas, Sir Owen Glenn, pugilist real estate guru Sir Bob Jones and even the seemingly versatile guy Sir Stephen Tindall, Warehouse founder, philanthropist and investor.

They are all gentlemen, by the way. But they don’t cut it, do they?

The real deserving candidates must include equal pay activist and elderly care worker Kristine Bartlett and public health activist Dr. Lance O’Sullivan. And until his death last October, the 39-year-old cancer care lawyer and father of two little girls Blair Vining, would have been there too. They also showed what a real hero can be: fearless and daring; creative, intelligent and stubborn.

You could say they deserve to be here more than anyone else. Take people from the entertainment industry. They get paid for doing what they love, in general. They are considered champions and role models, and often rightly so.

Funnyman Mike King for his mental health crusade or Xena: Warrior Princess Lucy Lawless for his fearless environmental work. Lord of the barefoot crumpled shirt Sir Peter Jackson? Sam Neill? (Born in Northern Ireland, did you know?) Taika Waititi? Certainly, they would all form an order behind the queen of kiwi arts, the soprano Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, who received standing ovations in all the major opera houses in the world. For decades.

And the musicians? Pop sensation Lorde would lead the Insta era, followers who would not experience a DD Smash from a DUI crash.

Singer Lorde has put New Zealand on the map internationally. Photo / File

Could there even be a special category for the legends that our transtasman cousins ​​tried to claim? Neil and Tim Finn from Split Enz and the fame of Crowded House? Maybe even Gladiator star and late Martin Crowe’s cousin Russell Crowe, though I suspect he falls alongside SBW and Christchurch-born English cricketer and World Cup hero Ben Stokes with many Kiwis saying, “You can have them if you want them.”

Is it important that the achievements are accomplished here or abroad? Does it taint the glow?

Heroes and grown-ups in a small country like New Zealand are close enough to touch each other. It’s not seven degrees of separation – it’s rather three. You may know a great (or very good) person. Your father went to school with his uncle. Sometimes you see him at the countdown or at the pool with his children. Drive a blue Ford Ranger.

Then there are the lonely blacksmiths, who thought of them? The poet Sam Hunt, the laconic Kiwi Kerouac, whose rhythmic “road songs” surely make him a candidate – a big living.

“They ask me why I travel, never settle in. I lose two games of billiards and hitchhiking outside the city.

Eleanor Catton, whose second novel, The Luminaries, based during the New Zealand gold rush, made her the youngest winner of the prestigious Man Booker Prize, but at the same time duly excludes her. Besides, I couldn’t get past page 45, could I? Catton supports the more complete works of older statesmen and feather women from pioneer “Maori novelist” Witi Ihimaera, Maurice Gee, CK Stead, Lloyd Jones, children’s author Joy Cowley and Keri Hulme.

Tim Shadbolt? The smiling ex-hippie who is the current mayor of New Zealand, with 11 terms as high honcho of Invercargill. He could however exclude himself, as I once heard in a comedy concert delivering a gag in his inimitable way, that his greatest achievement was to put pressure on Invercargill International Airport … “which that day has not yet landed on an international aircraft. “

Sir Owen Glen is a renowned businessman and philanthropist. Photo / File

And a final leap of faith, a personal favorite, how about the pioneer of elastic AJ Hackett who probably did more than any other to consolidate New Zealand’s reputation as a hot spot for adventure sport and boosted the tourism dollar, especially in the booming Queenstown region? Leee-Cst.

In the end, they are all great New Zealanders. But are they great, with a capital G? Or? Do they deserve even more than the plumber and the voluntary firearm that drives their children’s rugby team? Or the stay-at-home mom who prepares meals for her elderly neighbors and takes them to the local toy library every other Saturday morning?

Yes, I have typed, frankly ridiculous, 41 question marks so far (with three more to come) but it may be because there is no final answer. My grownups probably don’t match your older ones, even if your older ones are completely wrong, but we would probably both have to admit that our older ones are at least fair, eh.

Because in the end, aren’t all these Kiwis, as a reflection of all of us, pretty awesome? When we are all knocked over, turned the right way, mixed up and split apart like a kaleidoscopic puzzle of 4.9 million pieces, aren’t we all big together, as a small floating nation, quietly doing little miracles every day , for between us, for ourselves and for the world? If not, what are we, if not a question mark in the lower right corner of the map?

PROMINENT KIWIS OFFER THE LARGEST LIVING STAFF IN NEW ZEALAND

Former Prime Minister John Key : Graeme Hart. Famous for trying not to be famous, he was our most successful businessman of all time. He plays under the radar but discreetly helps a lot of people and, as a history of the tow truck driver to the billionaire, he has my total respect.

Streamer Simon Barnett : With the greatest sincerity of heart, I can tell you that it is my wife, Jodi. Now, before you roll your eyes, ask yourself what is a great thing. To be truly great, you have to be brave in the face of overwhelming adversity, at a time when the border between life and death is so thin that it is almost invisible, you focus on the well-being of others. Right now, being generous and kind and really loving is something to see! My definition of truly great is to wonder who, above all, would like my children to aspire to be and imitate and shape their lives… My wife, my inspiration, my love, my most beautiful living New Zealander.

Cricket player and World Cup hero Grant Elliott : Peter Beck, Rocket Lab. His career counselor told his mother that his son had unrealistic career expectations, and all he has done since then is launch rockets into space. I like people who defy standards and expectations.

Broadcaster and author Phil Gifford : Sir Murray Halberg. For his courage, fighting again to run after being crushed during a teenage rugby match in 1950, and suffering from brutal damage to his left arm. For his amazing abilities and his self-confidence, he showed that he sprinted away from the field with three laps to go to win gold on the 5000m track at the 1960 Olympic Games in Rome. And for his kindness to devote a great part of his life since 1963 at the Halberg Foundation, helping physically disabled Kiwis to get involved in sport.

.