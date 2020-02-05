Waitangi Day: “Take care of ours” – Brian Tamaki is a prisoner of immigrants, China and the Ardern

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki got stuck between immigrants, China and Jacinda Ardern in a sermon in Waitangi.

The comments broke the rules of a religious service purporting to be about love and grace.

Tamaki arrived with approximately 200 sympathizers, including his wife Hannah, and spoke for about half an hour to the crowd of approximately 1,500 people during an interfaith service at Whare Rūnanga on Superior Treaty Land.

It was the first time that he had been invited to participate in the service and had the honor of delivering a sermon while others did shorter readings.

“We live in a country with enough for everyone,” said Tamaki.

“If it is not sold, exported.

“One hundred and eighty years ago, this land was given to all of us.

Brian Tamaki got stuck in immigrants and Jacinda Ardern at waitangi.

There were a crowd of about 200 people with him and his wife Hannah.

“But in 1975, the Maori had lost 97% of our land. God had prepared the earth so that everyone could live well, in good health and for a long time. dignity…

“Poverty under Jacinda Ardern has not been reduced, it has gotten worse. The number of people in prison has gotten worse.”

The Prime Minister had returned to Auckland after attending dawn this morning and a barbecue breakfast.

Tamaki continued, “Some of the people lining up for welfare are immigrants, don’t get me started, we don’t take care of ours.

“Putting money into the problem does not solve the problem.

“How do we help the people who need it most? After 30 years of [Treaty] settlements?”

“We will only move forward when Parliament ceases to re-colonize by selling land to foreign investors, Japanese investors …

Brian Tamaki was welcomed to the Upper Treaty Grounds in Waitangi.

“We should empty the bureaucratic swamp of Wellington by the way.

“This government has been the worst to sell land to foreigners. If they have so much land to sell, they should give it back to the Maori.”

Tamaki’s commentary was a play on one of US President Donald Trump’s favorite slogans in the 2016 election – he promised to “empty the swamp” in Washington, DC.

Tamaki said China is grabbing resources from around the world to meet the needs of its own people. We will not be able to build a house, own a house or “do anything” on our own land, he said.

He said 33 Maori MPs and it was the “worst time ever” for Maori

“You see them selling the country. You see them saying no to us to have a part of this resource, this land. Politics cannot do it. The system cannot change it.”

Tamaki was invited to speak, as one of the church leaders. Photo / Michael Cunningham

He said it was “shameful” that government agencies were waiting outside the delivery rooms to take the babies away.

“If they don’t change, no warm-blooded Maori can vote for Labor again. In fact, any warm-blooded European …

“I will tell you that I am above. We need movement.

“I have seen people in prison … the worst nightmares in society have completely turned around. We have to change what we do with the Maori. If the Maori do well, New Zealand does better.”

Tamaki’s disciples performed a haka when he finished speaking.

Many non-supporters in the crowd shook their heads and rolled their eyes as he spoke.

Bishop Kiitohi Piikaahu – the MC of the service – was visibly angry and when he ended the procedure, he said: “I should speak English but if I speak English, I could offend some people.

“We have to move at the speed of love, at the speed of grace.

“I speak like that because I have to take us back to where we were. We pray fervently.”

Then he explained to the Herald that he was upset by the followers of the Tamaki haka. He called it “inappropriate” for a religious service.

Followers of Destiny, mostly in black T-shirts “raising fathers to save lives”, went around the crowd. The women wore t-shirts saying “empowerment of the inherited brotherhood”.

Some were holding signs saying “you cannot plan tomorrow by fighting yesterday” with “Bishop Apostle Brian Tamaki” written in the corner.

Hātea Kapa Haka from Whangārei supported the service with songs and waiata.

