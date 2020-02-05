Waitrose advocates the quality and taste of the kitchen staples in slow TV style

Waitrose wants to strengthen its reputation as a premium food supplier with the launch of a “Slow TV” brand campaign that emphasizes the taste of its eggs, mangoes, olive oils and sourdoughs.

A special 30-second spot was created for each staple, whose messaging is designed to focus exclusively on the product. Gentle manipulations allow the viewer to enjoy any object with natural ambient sounds that are not affected by intrusive music or voice-over effects.

The message said, “You can taste it if it is Waitrose & Partners,” and go behind the shelves to trace selected products back to their origins to document the retailer’s commitment to provide the highest quality ingredients and animal welfare standards and to comply with production standards.

The ads were created by Adam & EveDDB and are broadcast on television, video-on-demand and in the cinema, as well as in the press and outdoors.

Martin George, Marketing Director at John Lewis Partnership, said: “Providing customers with the most delicious food is at the heart of everything we do – from working closely with our suppliers who grow and produce foods that are only available from Waitrose our expert partner who is enthusiastic about every step of the way from the field to the fork. We strive to offer products that are unparalleled in terms of quality and taste. “

The campaign is uncertain for John Lewis’s marketing team as it adapts to the departure of longtime marketing boss Craig Inglis.

Inglis became a high street retailer 12 years ago and has fundamentally changed its marketing strategy. He established an annual moment in British culture around John Lewis’ famous Christmas advertising.

