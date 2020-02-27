[waiver-of-listing-charges-by-sc,-bursa-malaysia-for-just-one-calendar-year]

Interim key minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad explained the Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia will waive listing costs for a 12 months. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The Securities Commission and Bursa Malaysia will waive the listing costs for one calendar year, claimed interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad claimed.

This contains a waiver on the listing fees for firms in search of a listing on the Primary Entrepreneur Accelerator Platform (LEAP) or Entry, Certainty, Efficiency (ACE) marketplaces, as nicely as providers with the current market capitalisation of less than RM500 million trying to get a listing on the Most important Market.

Dr Mahathir mentioned this when announcing the 2020 Financial Stimulus Bundle in Putrajaya now, designed to make sure economic risks associated with the Covid-19 outbreak is efficiently resolved.

The LEAP current market supplies simple accessibility for new providers, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) to accumulate fund through cash industry and new investment chances for sophisticated buyers.

Both of those the Primary and ACE markets enable firms with more substantial visibility to accumulate fund from institutional and retail traders by the money market and apparent system. — Bernama