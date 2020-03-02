waka-flocka-flame-claims-he-was-a-“wack-rapper”-for-the-duration-of-his-key

Waka Flocka Flame has reported that he thinks he was a “wack rapper” throughout his key.

Speaking in a new interview, the Brick Squad rapper recalled a time when all he wanted was to be was wealthy and so when he had $30million in the bank he questioned why he was even rapping any more.

“By 2012-2013, I had $30 million,” he advised the hosts of Every day Wrestle. “At that place in daily life, I’m staying true on my lifeless brother, why was I rapping? What was I rapping about? I’m prosperous. I wished to be prosperous.

“From that time to correct now, I required to figure how can I turn into a billionaire and a multibillionaire off of company ’cause I did it with rap. I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack. But I was real, see what I’m saying? My realness overcame my wackness.”

When requested if he truly assumed he was wack, he replied: “My favourite rappers are DMX, Nas, KRS-A person, Goodie Mob…I just cannot rap like all those folks! Put me in the booth with Kendrick Lamar [laughs]. For me, this is just me chatting for me. I’m a Gemini. My only friend’s gonna be me.”

Somewhere else in the interview, Waka talked about artist advancement, why rap isn’t perilous, money literacy and extra.

