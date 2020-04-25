Wake Forest burned Manning after six seasons

Wake Forest fired men’s basketball coach Danny Manning after six hours on Saturday.

Athletic director John Currie has made the decision to release Manning despite a $ 15 million buyout. Manning will be under contract to the school until 2025.

Manning’s Demon Deacon was 78-111 during his tenure. Wake Forest is 13-18 and tied for last game in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 6-14 record in the 2019-20 season.

“After a comprehensive review of the men’s basketball program, and with the support of President (Nathan) Hatch and the University leadership, I have determined that it is time for a change in our head coaching position,” Currie said in a statement released by the school. . “We thank Coach Manning, (husband) Julie and (son) Evan for their service to Wake Forest and their commitment to our students and and the Winston-Salem community for the past six years. “

Evan Manning, who plays basketball in Kansas, is on his father’s staff as player development director.

Danny Manning, 53, led Wake Forest to a one-time winning streak. The Demons Deacons were 19-14 (9-9 ACC) in 2016-17 and lost in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament. He spent two seasons coaching at Tulsa before joining Wake Forest and compiling a 38-29 record there, including an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to lead the Wake Forest men’s basketball program,” Manning said. “I am proud of the many student-athletes I enjoy teaching, especially the student-athletes who have earned their degrees. I am especially grateful for all the efforts my staff has put in over the years. I am very grateful to the Wake Forest community, which has made Winston-Salem a special home for my family and me since the second time we walked the campus in 2014. I hope the program is nothing more than a success going forward. “

Associate head coach Randolph Childress will serve as acting head coach. 247Sports reported on Saturday that the school has hired Chad Chatlos of Ventura Partners to lead the search for a new coach.

The candidates are expected to include UMBC coach Ryan Odom, whose father, Dave Odom, coached at Wake Forest from 1989-2001.

-Remove Level Media