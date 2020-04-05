Wal-Mart and Target limit shoppers in store during Coronavirus pandemic

Wal-Mart and Target announced this week that they will begin to limit the number of people allowed in the store at one time to promote social distance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people be at least 6 feet apart from each other to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Target announced on Thursday that it will begin monitoring and measuring the customer count of all approximately 1,900 stores starting Saturday.

“Target monitors store traffic and measures or limits the number of guests in the store as needed to promote social distance between the team and guests,” said the company’s press release. . “Capacity limits vary from location to location and are determined by the specific square footage of the store, increasing average space per person and reducing the likelihood of congestion. If metering is required, target team members may be Will provide social distance markers in the waiting area of ​​the city. “

“ This measure is aimed at ensuring a secure environment for guests who keep their eyes on the target, ” said John Mulligan, Target’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Was. The store also said it would provide workers at store and distribution centers with face masks and gloves that “wear at the beginning of every shift and strongly encourage them to wear them while at work.”

Wal-Mart announced a similar change on Friday and took effect on Saturday. Retailers have issued occupancy limits based on square feet and stated that customers are counted upon entry.

“From Saturday, we limit the number of customers that can enter a store at one time. Stores allow up to five customers per 1,000 square feet at a time. 20%. “Press release from the company.

“To manage this restriction, store associates would mark the queue with a single entrance door [most often a grocery store entrance] and have each customer arriving there enter the store one at a time. Signage reminds customers of the importance of keeping a social distance while waiting to enter a store, especially before opening in the morning.

“Once a store reaches capacity, customers can enter the store on a” 1 out 1 in “basis. “

Wal-Mart also said it will begin “making gloves and masks available” to workers who want it.

