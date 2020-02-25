walecka-saves-the-day-for-catholic-memorial

The Catholic Memorial hockey staff entered the winter absent from the primary attract of the Super eight event considering the fact that 2014, and right after stumbling out of the gate to a -3 commence, the Knights’ possibilities of ending that drought have been swiftly slipping absent.

Enter Dom Walecka.

The sophomore goalie proved to be just the spark that CM required to leap-start its time. Walecka was inserted into the starting off lineup for the fourth sport and proceeded to blank Delbarton (N.J.) in a four- get, and has made it difficult for mentor Larry Rooney to eliminate him from concerning the pipes ever considering that, backstopping the Knights to a 9-three-five report in his 17 contests.

“When you get a shutout and you are finding forwards and defensemen to perform in entrance of you with self confidence, we stated this could be our dude,” claimed Rooney. “We had some alumni back at various periods training with us and they had been like, ‘That child Walecka is the finest goalie you have obtained.’ We started to create momentum. We saw it, but then we ended up starting to see it and hear it from the boys.”

Walecka’s amazing run has not only assisted the Knights return to the Tremendous 8 as the No. 6 seed, but spurred them to the storied program’s very first Catholic Convention title considering that 2010 as CM went five-2-1 in the hardest league in the point out. He posted a objectives against common of one.44 and help save proportion of .944 through the regular period while holding opponents to one particular aim or significantly less 12 instances.

Not lousy for anyone who was predicted to spend most of the marketing campaign looking at from the bench following playing on the freshman squad a 12 months ago.

“At the commencing of the time, I just really wished to get some ice time, just combat for it as a great deal as I could, and I started to perform very very well and was just psyched from there,” explained Walecka. “I just consider to give my staff confidence that I’ll stop the puck and I will do something I can to do it.”

Walecka is not a bodily imposing presence in web at about 5-foot-9, 150 pounds, but Rooney praises his operate ethic, significantly his significant contend degree in apply that has fueled his enhancement, and his maturity.

And whilst he has certainly made a difference for the Knights on the ice, Walecka has used time seeking to make a variation off it as properly. In excess of the summertime, he went on a mission with his church in his hometown of Stoughton to Corpus Christi, Texas, wherever he helped rebuild properties damaged by Hurricane Harvey through the Coastal Bend Catastrophe Group.

“It was a wonderful expertise,” stated Walecka. “I actually got to see in our possess state that there are troubles, and it was wonderful to be capable to try and resolve factors.”

“He is a character kid. I check grades and I examine responses on my gamers all through the calendar year and he is at the top of the crew,” stated Rooney. “We are at the rink ideal now, so hockey is the most essential point, but he sees the more substantial image of why he is at Catholic Memorial and how he is fitting into the local community and incorporating price to the community.”

If there was 1 speed bump in his good results story this winter season, it came in a seven-4 reduction to Pope Francis fewer than two weeks ago in which CM surrendered a four-2 direct. As fate would have it, Walecka and the Knights have an chance for redemption as they open up engage in in the double-elimination Super eight bracket on Thursday at Loring Arena in Framingham with a rematch in opposition to the third-seeded Cardinals.

“We genuinely had them in the initial and second and sort of collapsed in the third,” stated Walecka. “But I know if we appear out potent and enjoy all three intervals as difficult as we can we are likely to get that sport.”