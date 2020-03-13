Wales’ 6 Nations clash with Scotland postponed just after U-switch

Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash in opposition to Scotland in Cardiff on Saturday has been postponed in a U-change from Friday morning’s insistence that the activity would go in advance.

Considerably less than 5 hours immediately after the Welsh Rugby Union reported the Principality Stadium face remained on, the governing body introduced its postponement.

Further particulars:https://t.co/STFsyIpWHL@Scotlandteam @SixNationsRugby

— Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) March 13, 2020

In its most up-to-date statement, the WRU mentioned: “The Welsh Rugby Union has managed an open up dialogue with, and ongoing to find assistance and course from, the Welsh Government and other stakeholders, together with the 6 Nations, on this rapidly-transferring challenge.

“Whilst health-related advice stays steady, we have resolved that it is in the very best interests of supporters, players and workers to fall in line with latest actions taken across the Uk and international sporting activities industries.

“The WRU would like to thank all events for their counsel on the issue, and will make further announcements with respect to rescheduling the fixture in the coming days.

“Every effort has been manufactured to stage this recreation, and we appreciate that people today will have been inconvenienced.

“Given the fluid and unprecedented nature of this problem, a postponement became the only practical selection.”

It turns into the fourth video game to be postponed in this season’s Six Nations.

Ireland’s online games towards Italy and France experienced presently been termed off, in addition to England’s appointment with Italy in Rome.

No dates for rearranged video games have nonetheless been announced, though late Oct is considered to be an choice.

The Scotland squad, meanwhile, had arrived in Cardiff and trained at the Principality Stadium on Friday.

🗣A Scottish Rugby spokesperson said: “All the Scotland players and management workforce would like to move on their many thanks to the Scotland fans who had been aiming to show up at the match and share their disappointment this match now will not be performed.”https://t.co/ADeXNiOXPx

— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) March 13, 2020

A Scottish Rugby spokesperson stated: “Scottish Rugby has acknowledged the determination of the WRU to postpone tomorrow’s Guinness 6 Nations match in Cardiff.

“While it is disappointing the fixture could not go in advance, there are clearly broader general public security concerns unfolding at this unprecedented time.

“We support the WRU in the challenging final decision they have experienced to make and will keep on to have strong partnership with them going ahead.

“All the Scotland players and management crew would like to move on their thanks to the Scotland admirers who ended up aiming to go to the match, and share their disappointment this sport now will not be played.

“The workforce will intention to return to Scotland at the earliest option.”Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones (Nigel French/PA Wire)

Experienced the match long gone ahead, Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones would have equalled the planet record held by New Zealand’s Environment Cup-successful skipper Richie McCaw of 148 Examination match appearances.

But that feat will now be put on maintain possibly right up until the summer months, when Wales engage in Checks towards New Zealand in Auckland and Wellington.

The WRU, in the meantime, said that Friday night’s 6 Nations Underneath-20 match between Wales and Scotland in Colwyn Bay will be played behind closed doors.