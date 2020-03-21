Wales rugby star Jamie Roberts allows A&E medical professional use flat amid coronavirus pandemic

Wales rugby worldwide Jamie Roberts has put up a frontline doctor in his Cardiff flat as part of the ongoing struggle versus the coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-yr-old centre has remained in South Africa with specialist Rugby side Stormers and ordinarily rents out the apartment in south Wales as a getaway permit.

Roberts informed BBC Activity: “I managed to get an A&E doctor in there as of Friday, another person who’s operating on the front line with the NHS in Cardiff.

“I experienced a couple cancellations on Airbnb. I’ve bought a flat I continue to be in when I’m again in Cardiff.Wales’ Jamie Roberts is helping out a frontline medic (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There’s likely to be a large amount of NHS staff out there who will not want to be heading from hospital to household and placing their households at possibility so they’re likely to require lodging.

“So I guess everyone out there who has home which is vacant I’m positive there are loads with Airbnb cancellations.

“So I guess it is about encouraging people to check out and do the same as perfectly. The NHS demands all the enable it can get in these occasions.”

Roberts has resolved to continue to be in South Africa in spite of the suspension of the domestic Rugby year, and the British and Irish Lions player admitted he does not anticipate the season to resume.

“I question we’re going to perform once more this year,” he included.

“The most vital detail that matters is people’s health. I’m not guaranteed what I’d be coming household to seriously (if he returned to Wales), and I will not be authorized back again into South Africa as the regulations stand.”