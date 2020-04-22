Walgreens main named NACDS board chairman

DEERFIELD — Walgreens President Richard Ashworth was not too long ago named chairman of the Countrywide Affiliation of Chain Drug Retailers doard of administrators.

Ashworth will realize success Chris Lane, government vice president of Wakefern Food stuff Corp./ShopRite, who accomplished his phrase and will stay on the NACDS board of directors.

















































“Each individual day, Richard Ashworth demonstrates his passion for the future of pharmacy, for the men and women and communities that pharmacies serve, and for the troubles that we tackle as an sector,” reported NACDS President and CEO Steven C. Anderson, IOM, CAE. “Persons in the enterprise and in the industry know that Richard gives his all to his commitments, and that he expects high stages of accomplishment. He will be an fantastic NACDS chairman of the board.”

In addition, Rick Keyes, president and CEO, Meijer, Inc., was elected NACDS vice chairman, and Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Well being, The Kroger Co., was elected NACDS treasurer. Every single officer will provide a 1-calendar year expression.

“I am honored to provide as board chairman for NACDS, and to do so at these types of a pivotal time, with our pharmacists across the marketplace playing a additional vital part in just the health and fitness treatment process than at any time prior to,” Ashworth claimed.















































