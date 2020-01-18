Walk With Sally Provides Support To Children Of Family Members Affected By Cancer

INGLEWOOD, California (KABC) – Millions of dollars a year are spent on advancing cancer research. However, a nonprofit organization in El Segundo, California, has a mission to focus on children who do not have cancer, but are affected nonetheless. This was the case for Matthew Milan.

“In fact, my mother was diagnosed with breast cancer,” said Milan. “And from there, she died. After that, I felt like I was alone and I was trying to get by on my own.”

Milan’s mother died while he was in elementary school. Her school counselor noticed her struggle and recommended Walk With Sally, a free mentoring program that provides services and support to children of parents, guardians or siblings who have cancer or have died of cancer.

“When cancer strikes the family, it often happens that the child is lost,” said Nicholas Arquette, founder of Walk With Sally. “And in the end, we want to light up the child’s life.”

Arquette’s mother, Sally, also died of cancer when he was a young boy, which inspired him to start this organization.

To log in to Walk With Sally, it’s as simple as visiting the website. But Arquette hopes that Walk With Sally has a relationship with each school district, like how it happened for Milan at Inglewood.

“By working with some of these schools, we have been able to identify the children and help them get through the cancer journey,” said Arquette.

Walk With Sally relies on volunteer mentors, such as Ed Vukmirovich. After Vukmirovich’s father died of cancer, he felt compelled to give back to his community, which led him to become a mentor in Milan.

“It was extremely revealing,” said Vukmirovich. “And for someone who is decades younger than me, I learned a lot about myself.”

The mentor-mentee relationship within Walk With Sally can vary, but for Vukmirovich and Milan, they spent time hiking, surfing and even participating in motocross racing. However, their relationship began in local Inglewood batting cages.

“Ed has always been there for me as a model father. He is always there to help me and I appreciate him,” said Milan.

“I don’t know if I always give him the best advice, but yes,” joked Vukmirovich.

Now, five years after starting this journey, Milan is headed for college, but they are both confident of staying in touch.

“It has become more of a friendship where we feel like family,” said Vukmirovich. “This organization does a phenomenal job of letting people know, letting children know that they are not alone.”

