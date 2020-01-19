Walkers and guides are absent after Annapurna avalanche

According to authorities, an avalanche has covered a popular trekking route in the mountains of Nepal, with at least four South Koreans and three Nepalese guides missing.

Meera Acharya, an official from the Nepal Ministry of Tourism, said at least one Chinese citizen injured in the avalanche had been rescued by helicopter.

The avalanche struck the popular Annapurna Circuit Trekking Route that surrounds Mount Annapurna.

Ms. Acharya said efforts were being made to save the others. So far, the rescuers have been able to take 30 hikers caught by the avalanche that blocked the path to a safe place.

Weather conditions were bad and temperatures have dropped in the past two days, making the operation difficult.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the avalanche was struck at 3230 meters on Friday before noon (local time).

Five other South Korean members of the same team were said to be safe and to seek shelter in a lodge.

The missing hikers – two women in their thirties and fifties and two men in their fifties – were teachers who volunteered to be in Nepal, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap.