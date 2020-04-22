‘Walking Dead’ Comic Co-creator tells Video Game Company for nearly $ 700k

exclusive

A co-creator of ‘The Walking Dead’ claims people at a video game company have forced him into a deal – and now, he wants a judge to release their money lifeless corpses.

Famous comic book author Robert KirkmanThe company, RK LLC, has just filed a lawsuit against Disruptor Beam Inc., which it says has developed and released ‘Walking Dead: March to War’ in 2017 … after it collided with a 2014 deal in the company.

RK claimed he owed more than the $ 690,000 settlement, but prevented the Disruptor from stopping payments.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, the Kirkman company stated that the OG terms they had with the DBI were annual payments of $ 500k, which would take effect four years after the release of the game. It came out in August 2017.

Kirkman and co. claiming that the video game company was paying – sometimes late, but they were coming – until this month, when the company told him it had stopped paying “until further notice.”

Kirkman claims it left a $ 190k balance for the rest of this year plus another $ 500K for next year.

Kirkman’s company now wants a judge to step in and force the payment of at least $ 690K in damages.

It’s not clear why the video game company said they were continuing their payments, but something told us that the coronavirus may have something to do with it. Zombie reveals … now!