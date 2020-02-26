[wall-avenue-rises-at-open-adhering-to-4-day-rout]



A trader operates on the floor of the New York Inventory Exchange soon immediately after the closing bell as the industry can take a sizeable dip in New York, U.S., February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 26, 2020

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s most important indexes opened better on Wednesday soon after struggling their worst four-day proportion tumble in additional than a 12 months on fears of the financial hurt from the world wide distribute of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Normal rose 78.10 points, or .29%, at the open up to 27,159.46.

The S&P 500 opened bigger by 11.69 details, or .37%, at 3,139.90. The Nasdaq Composite obtained 45.94 points, or .51%, to nine,11.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Anil D’Silva)