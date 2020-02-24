[wall-avenue-sinks-as-pandemic-fears-rattle-investors]



Professional trader performs at his article on the ground at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 24, 2020

By Sinéad Carew

New York (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrials was on observe for its greatest everyday drop in two years and the S&P 500 fell extra than 3% on Monday, as investors fled riskier assets as fears about the world-wide economic effect of the coronavirus intensified after a surge in instances outdoors China.

Many international locations which include Iran, Italy and South Korea claimed a increase in virus instances more than the weekend, fanning fears of a pandemic that also prompted a rush to safe and sound-haven belongings this sort of as gold and U.S. Treasuries.

A yield curve inversion amongst the 3-month and 10-year U.S. Treasuries deepened in a basic recession indicator. Incorporating to problems, Goldman Sachs slashed its U.S. advancement forecast and predicted a more critical effects from the epidemic, CNBC reported. [US/]

The blue-chip Dow erased its gains for the 12 months, when the benchmark S&P 500 was just about 2% down below its intraday document higher strike on Thursday. The Nasdaq was just about 6% off its file peak.

All of the 11 key S&P sectors were in the crimson, led by the strength sector’s 4% decline and followed by a three.four% fall in know-how shares.

Apple Inc slid three.5% as details showed gross sales of smartphones in China tumbled by much more than a 3rd in January.

Wall Street’s main indexes had notched document highs past week, partly on optimism that the world economy, supported by central banking companies, would be capable to snap back right after shorter-expression weakness associated to the virus.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a gauge of investor anxiety, jumped to its greatest degree considering the fact that January 2019.

“There was this fundamental concern that was out there, and of course over the weekend, it just escalated,” reported Stacey Gilbert, portfolio manager for derivatives at Glenmede Expense Administration in Philadelphia.

The Dow Jones Industrial Ordinary fell 929.04 factors, or three.2%, to 28,063.37, the S&P 500 shed 101.65 points, or three.05%, to three,236.one and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 329.49 details, or 3.44%, to nine,247.10.

China-uncovered chipmakers slipped, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index dropping four%, when concerns about increasing journey curbs dragged the NYSE Arca Airline Index down 6.4%.

(GRAPHIC: Coronavirus timeline – https://graphics.reuters.com/United states of america-Stocks/0100B5FM3PJ/coronavirus-timeline.png)

The S&P 500 fell down below its 50-working day going common and the Dow slipped beneath its 100-day transferring regular, all intently viewed indicators of momentum.

Health and fitness insurers this kind of as UnitedHealth Team Inc and Cigna Corp dropped close to seven% as Bernie Sanders, who backs the elimination of private overall health coverage, strengthened his situation for the Democratic presidential nomination with a victory in the Nevada caucuses.

“I believe markets are repricing the likelihood of a Sanders (nomination),” Darrell Cronk, chief financial investment officer of Wells Fargo Wealth & Expense Administration said in the course of a meeting connect with with buyers.

In a rare dazzling location, Gilead Sciences Inc, whose antiviral remdesivir has demonstrated guarantee in monkeys contaminated by a relevant coronavirus, rose three.three%.

Declining concerns outnumbered advancing types on the NYSE by a six.44-to-one ratio on Nasdaq, a 6.82-to-one ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted seven new 52-week highs and 22 new lows the Nasdaq Composite recorded 19 new highs and 147 new lows.

(Further reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru, April Joyner and Stephen Culp in New York Enhancing by Arun Koyyur and Chizu Nomiyama)