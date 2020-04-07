Wall Street adds to its progress as hopes are built for peak coronavirus

NEW YORK >> Shares are higher in midday trading on Wall Street today as markets around the world aim to add to their rally from a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose nearly 2.5% after being up as much as 3.5% in the morning. On Monday, it surged 7% following encouraging signs that coronavirus pandemics may be close to leveling in some of the world’s hardest hit areas.

Even though economists say a punishing recession is inevitable, the stock market is looking forward to when the economy reopens from medically induced coma. A spike in the number of new infections would give investors a sense of how long the recession might last and how deep it will be. They could then, finally, contemplate the other side of the economic upswing, after authorities shut down business in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. In the meantime, governments around the world are approving or discussing trillions of dollars more in aid to the global economy.

Many professional investors say they are wary of the latest increase and expect more volatility ahead. But if today’s rally holds, it should be one of the few times the market has seemed a back-to-back win since the coronavirus outbreak caused it to start selling in mid-February.

The S&P 500 was up 2.4%, as of 11:39 am Eastern time. It’s up a little over 20% since hitting a recent low on March 23. Some investors call any rise of 20% or better a new “bull market,” while others say gains are needed hold for six months to confirm it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 660 points, or 2.9%, to 23,350, and the Nasdaq was up 1.7%.

Market leaders have been among the heaviest down there since the sell-off began. Travel companies, retailers and energy companies all fly as investors envision people driving to work again, flying to meetings and shopping in stores instead of just online.

Kohl’s surged 22%, American Airlines Group jumped 13.7% and Diamondback energy rose 11.1%, but all three remained down more than 60% by 2020 so far.

In China, the first country to shut down the economy to slow the spread of the virus, authorities have not reported new deaths in the past 24 hours. Many experts, though, are skeptical of China’s virus figures.

Investors are also seeing signs that the number of daily infections and deaths may be close to peaks or plateau in Spain, Italy and New York. The number of daily deaths rose in New York, the center of the American outbreak, but other statistics were more encouraging, including the average number of hospital admissions per day.

Experts say more deaths are on the way due to COVID-19, which has already claimed at least 76,000 lives around the world. The United States leads the world in confirmed cases of more than 368,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

More economic misery is also on the horizon. Economists expect a report on Thursday to show that 5 million Americans applied for unemployment last week as the country’s sweeping layoffs. That would bring the total to almost 15 million over the past three weeks. Analysts also expect large companies in the coming weeks to report their worst case of declining profits in more than a decade.

But investors are already preparing for a sharp, sudden recession. That’s why the S&P 500 has been sent down as much as 34% since its February half. It is still down about 20% since then.

Massive help from the Federal Reserve has helped smooth out snarled trading that has affected lending markets earlier in the sell-off. Companies are coming back into the bond market to lend, even some with “junk” credit ratings, and investors are actually lending them money again.

Japan’s government today formally announced a whopping 108 billion yen ($ 1 trillion) for the world’s third-largest economy. In the United States, the world’s largest economy, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is telling colleagues that another $ 1 trillion is needed for the next Coronavirus rescue package. Last month, Congress approved a $ 2.2 billion package.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX jumped 2.5%, and France’s CAC 40 rose 1.6%. 100 of FTSE in London added 1.9%.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.8% and Hong Kong’s Seng Hang was 2.1%.

In a signal that investors are feeling less pessimistic about the economy and inflation, they are pushing the yield of the 10-year Treasury up 0.76% from 0.67% late Monday.