Wall Street jumps while China’s stimulus measures alleviate virus worries money

Traders will be working on the New York Stock Exchange on January 10, 2020. – Reuters pic

NEW YORK, October 20 / PRNewswire / – The Nasdaq hit a record high yesterday, and the S&P 500 made its largest daily profit in around six months as fears that the coronavirus outbreak could affect the economy eased after the Chinese central bank intervened.

The Dow had its biggest rise in more than five months when the stock market recovered from the strong losses in the previous week.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) injected a total of 1.7 trillion yuan (RM 996.4 billion) through reverse repos on Monday and yesterday. The central bank said it had tried to stabilize financial market expectations and restore market confidence.

The incentive has strengthened investor sentiment, even though the effects of the Chinese corona virus in the first quarter are likely to be a short, strong blow to Chinese and global economic activity.

“The market is only looking at corona virus and they are cheering,” said Lindsey Bell, chief investment strategist at Ally Invest, China’s financial operations.

“What history has shown us is that there is always some kind of epidemic or global threat from a virus standpoint. What we have seen is that the market will bottom out,” said Bell. “Everyone just looks past it, although the market hasn’t moved that far down the news, at least here in the US.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 407.82 points or 1.44 percent to 28,807.63, the S&P 500 rose 48.67 points or 1.50 percent to 3,297.59 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 194 , 57 points or 2.1 percent to 9,467.97.

The data shows that order intake for US-made goods grew the most in almost 1/2 years in December, which is flattered by robust demand for defense aircraft.

Technology shares led to growth in the S&P 500 sectors and rose by 2.6 percent. Chip maker stocks, which are particularly active in China, rose 3.1 percent in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index.

Alphabet Inc. shares declined 2.5 percent after the parent company, Inc. reported a first quarter loss in five years.

According to Refinitiv’s IBES data, the fourth quarter earnings season is about halfway through. The S&P 500 companies should see a 1.6 percent increase in profits in the reporting period. However, an earnings increase of 8.7 percent is expected for 2020.

“While the fourth quarter results are not particularly encouraging, they are consistent with the market view that they will grow from here,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Investors also watched the US Democrats’ nomination race, in which technical problems delayed the results of the Iowa caucus. Results are expected at 5 p.m. ET.

In the corporate news, Tesla Inc’s shares rose 13.7 percent, extending an impressive rally for the electric vehicle manufacturer’s inventory.

EBay’s stake rose 8.8 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported that the New York-based intercontinental exchange had made a takeover bid for the company.

Ralph Lauren Corp. stock grew 9.2 percent after earnings.

The increase in emissions exceeded the decrease in emissions on the NYSE by 2.45 to 1; Proponents favored a ratio of 2.34 to 1 on the Nasdaq.

The S & P 500 posted 67 new 52-week highs and three new lows. The Nasdaq Composite posted 122 new highs and 54 new lows.

Around eight billion shares changed hands on US stock exchanges, above the average of $ 7.6 billion a day in the past 20 sessions. – Reuters