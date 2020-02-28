[wall-street-selloff-deepens-on-pandemic-fears]



A display screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Regular immediately after the close of investing on the ground at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 27, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 28, 2020

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) – Wall Avenue plunged in a risky trading session heading into the weekend, extending a steep selloff from previous week as the quick-spreading coronavirus lifted fears of a international economic downturn.

The 3 main inventory indexes pared losses and the Nasdaq briefly turned positive on gains in engineering stocks like Microsoft Corp and chipmakers Nvidia and Qualcomm.

Nevertheless, the Dow Jones Industrials slumped far more than 1,000 details in the course of the session and if the index closes underneath this degree, it would be its fifth 1,000-level decrease in background and the 3rd this 7 days.

As the environment prepares for a most likely pandemic, traders rushed to safe property, deepening an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve, a vintage recession signal. [US/]

“The uncertainty hovering about the marketplaces will only be alleviated when there is a perception that the worst is almost in excess of,” stated Quincy Krosby, chief marketplace strategist at Prudential Financial Inc. “Until then it is ‘risk off’.”

The 3 indexes shut additional than 10% underneath their new document closing highs on Thursday and are on observe for their worst week considering the fact that the 2008 global economic disaster.

At 11: 53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 638.24 details, or 2.48%, at 25,128.40, the S&P 500 was down 57.23 points, or 1.92%, at 2,921.53. The Nasdaq Composite was down 96.59 details, or one.13%, at eight,469.89.

All the 11 S&P sectors had been in the pink with the utilities, buyer staples and serious estate and money sectors slipping more than 3%.

Though the magnitude of the economic hurt from the containment steps, which have crippled supply chains and strike business investment, remained unclear, analysts have sharply downgraded their outlook for development and corporate earnings.

Traders are now pricing in an desire fee cut by the Federal Reserve as quickly as up coming month, but lots of have expressed doubts about how this would mitigate the impression of the outbreak.

Amid particular person stocks, Mylan NV dropped eight.3% just after the drugmaker cautioned a economical strike from the coronavirus outbreak and warned of drug shortages in scenario of continued distribute of the virus.

Declining challenges outnumbered advancers for a five.50-to-one ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.99-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded no new 52-week highs and 127 new lows, although the Nasdaq recorded 14 new highs and 466 new lows.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru Modifying by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)