[wall-street-slides-as-information-reveals-early-business-enterprise-effect-of-coronavirus]



Traders perform on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange soon following the opening bell in New York, U.S., February six, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

February 21, 2020

By Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick

(Reuters) – U.S. inventory indexes fell on Friday soon after details showed U.S. organization action stalled in February, and a spike in new coronavirus scenarios in China and elsewhere despatched traders scrambling for safer property these kinds of as gold and govt bonds.

A flash studying of the IHS Markit companies sector Acquiring Managers’ Index dropped to its lowest stage considering the fact that Oct 2013, signalling a contraction for the initially time considering the fact that 2016. The production sector also clocked its least expensive reading because August.

Declines on Friday had been led by heavyweights Microsoft Corp , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc for a second straight day.

The S&P engineering index <.SPLRCT> dropped 1.five%. Chipmakers, seriously reliant on China for their income, also took a beating, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> slipping 2.1%.

“With the stock market place overvalued and extended, particularly with tech shares becoming over weight, when you get these destructive knowledge points, it is an justification to choose some gains,” explained Mike Gibbs, director of portfolio and technical technique at Raymond James.

Hopes of monetary easing by key central financial institutions had propelled the benchmark S&P 500 <.SPX> and the tech-heavy Nasdaq <.IXIC> to all-time highs earlier this 7 days, but the indexes tumbled on Thursday as the virus appeared harder to consist of.

South Korea noted 100 new instances, even though extra than 80 people tested good for the virus in Japan on Friday. [MKTS/GLOB]

The CBOE volatility index <.VIX> strike its highest amount in virtually 3 weeks, whilst oil prices fell about 2%. Conversely, gold costs rose to their greatest in 7 a long time. [O/R] [GOL/]

The hazard-off sentiment drove up bond selling prices and sent yields decreased, hitting shares of banking companies such as Goldman Sachs Team Inc and JPMorgan Chase & CO . [US/]

At 10: 26 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Common <.DJI> was down 213.75 details, or .73%, at 29,006.23, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was down 26.57 details, or .79%, at 3,346.66 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> was down 110.01 details, or 1.13%, at 9,640.95.

Amid unique stocks, Dropbox Inc jumped 21.3% following it elevated its outlook for running margin, and Deere & Co rose nine.six% following an unpredicted rise in initial-quarter profit.

Sprint Corp climbed 5.one% as it announced new merger conditions with T-Cell US that would lessen the stake of significant Dash shareholder SoftBank. T-Mobile shares dipped .nine%.

Declining concerns outnumbered advancers for a two.15-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a two.40-to-one ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 17 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 35 new lows

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Ambar Warrick Modifying by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Shounak Dasgupta and Shinjini Ganguli)