Wallaby saved 6.2km from Shore & Buddy, how did you get there?

A wallaby called “Dawny” was rescued 6.2 km from the coast yesterday. Many were amazed and genuinely impressed with how the marsupial got so far into the ocean.

Queensland police were first made aware of Dawny’s predicament after a member of the public saw her in the ocean off the North Stradbroke Island coast. The water police quickly came to the rescue (jumped at you if you like) and finally shoveled up our poor girl 6.2 km from the land.

Let me repeat that: 6.2 kilo-fuck-meters. Dawny, what were your initial intentions and how the hell did you do it?

The police thought Dawny was swimming, but had finally been misled for several reasons. Officers found her “tired” and “swimming in circles” (crying), but luckily she was brought back ashore.

Check out the rescue mission below.

The water police intervened when they found a small wallaby that was 6.2 km from North Stradbroke Island. It looked like Dawny had gone swimming and was having trouble.

I bet she wouldn’t catch a wallaby at sea anymore. ???? https: //t.co/JgzI93ga0z #myPolice pic.twitter.com/vLE5GvmXVl

– Queensland Police (@QldPolice) February 5, 2020

I now leave you with an extremely heartwarming picture of Dawny, safe and healthy (and dry). If no endorphins enter your brain, I don’t know what will happen.

We love a story arc with a determined ending and happy animals. Brava.

