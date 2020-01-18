Wallows is trapped in the garden maze in the Trippy video “Remember When” – Read the lyrics and watch! | Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, Dylan Minnette, Music, Video, Wallows

wallows released their new music video for “Remember when!”

The group – Braeden Lemasters, Cole Preston, and Dylan Minnette – abandoned the visual Friday January 17.

The song is featured on their debut album Nothing Happens.

In the video, the group is trapped in a labyrinth and their world becomes a little upset.

wallows has also added more dates to its 2020 North America world tour, which will begin on February 13. See the full list of dates and get tickets here.

With their busy tour schedule in 2020, wallows plan to release new music throughout the year, the first of which will be available soon.

Watch wallows“Remember when” video now! You can also download it from Apple Music.

READ MORE: Katherine Langford meets Dylan Minnette at the Wallows Show

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lom6I3EgynY (/ integrated)

Wallows – Remember When (Official video)

Click inside to read the lyrics …

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB