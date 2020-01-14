Walmart admits that it misused NFL star Khalil Mack’s charitable donation

Khalil Mack of the Chicago Bears leaves the field. (Stacy Revere / Getty)

After an internal investigation, Walmart admitted that a donation that NFL star Khalil Mack made to a store in his hometown for Christmas was not being used appropriately.

In December, Mack’s Foundation donated $ 80,000 to repay all active vacation accounts in his hometown of Walmart, Fort Pierce, Florida.

At the time, a Walmart spokesman told The Chicago Tribune that the donation from the Khalil Mack Foundation had helped 300 to 350 customers.

As it turned out, the donation was misused and also helped some employees.

Walmart’s investigation found that after the Fort Pierce store had a storage cost of only $ 60,000, management passed the remaining $ 20,000 on to some of the shop’s employees to either share them with each other or pay for their own gifts.

An employee who received no share of $ 20,000 alarmed Walmart officials and initiated the internal investigation, Fox 32 reported.

“We found that the deal did not follow the Walmart guidelines and took corrective action,” Walmart spokeswoman Delia Garcia told Treasure Coast Newspapers.

Garcia did not say how many employees benefited from the loss of judgment or whether someone was disciplined or fired.

Hopefully, the situation does not stop Mack or his foundation, which was created to “positively influence the lives of intercity and disadvantaged youth and families by caring for the community through educational and extracurricular initiatives” EU to do future.

