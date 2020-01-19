Walmart apologizes for an insensitive tweet from Paul Walker

US retail chain Walmart is feeling the heat online after posting an insensitive tweet about the recently deceased actor Paul Walker.

The backlash started when a user posted an article on the store on the social media website selling cinnamon buns with strawberry and cream icing. They joked that they were in dire need of the goodies, and followed with a GIF of a car racing through traffic titled “I’m racing to the next Wally World”.

Walmart’s official account noticed the innocent message and replied, “Hey Paul Walker. Click on it or ticket.”

Walmart’s insensitive reaction angered fans (Twitter)

The response, which related to the Fast & Furious actor, who tragically died in a car accident in 2013, sparked rage among fans and prompted the company to delete the comment.

Shortly afterwards, Walmart apologized via TMZ.

“We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans,” the statement said. “The tweet was published in a bad judgment and has been removed.”

Walker died in a car accident in southern California at the age of 40.

Paul Walker, Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson (Getty)

The actor was a passenger in a Porsche Carrera GT when the driver, his friend Roger Rodas, lost control. The car hit two trees and caught fire.

The actor was in the middle of filming Fast 7 when he lost his life. His brother Cody ended his last scenes with the help of CGI.

Five years after his death, Cody found that his family was still broken over the big loss.

“I think it gets a little better every year,” he said to Metro. “There is a saying that time heals. But there is always this big gap in all of our hearts.

Walker died before Fast & Furious 7 was released.

“We all miss him. Everyone had a different kind of relationship with him. He was just such a real, down-to-earth person. And he really made an impact on everyone by touching everyone who knew him.”

Mysterious deaths