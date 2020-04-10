Walmart has sold enough toilet paper in the past 5 days for every American to have their own roll

In an interview with NBC News’ Today on Friday, Walmart (WMT) – Get Report CEO Doug McMillon said his stores are well-stocked with most essentials, but asked buyers to avoid the accumulation of paper products.

“In the past 5 days, we have sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll,” Guthrie told Savannah today. “So there is a lot of flow coming in, but if everyone could just manage and buy week by week rather than stock up at this point, it would be beneficial for everyone.”

McMillan said that “merchandise continues to flow” through its stores and that food and other goods are in “good shape”, but that hand sanitation and paper products continue to run out quickly.

He also noted that consumer attention has shifted in recent days to goods such as puzzles, games and personal care products as millions of people crouch at home for at least a few more weeks.

McMillan also detailed several changes that Walmart has made in the past few weeks to manage coronavirus demand and security concerns.

“We have made a number of operational adjustments. We have reduced our hours, we are cleaning the shops overnight. We have masks and gloves for our employees so they can use them. We have put Plexiglas on our stands and in the pharmacy. We are taking the temperature of our employees starting today before they start in our stores, clubs and distribution centers, “he said.

Along with other major retailers and food chains, including Amazon (AMZN) – Get report, target (TGT) – Get reports and others, Walmart saw an increase in online orders during the pandemic.

Mobile analytics app Annie reported this week that Walmart Grocery peaked in downloads in early April as consumers seek out new options for ordering groceries, such as picking up in person.

