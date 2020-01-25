Walmart tests higher starting hourly wages in 500 stores – KGET 17

by: ANNE D’INNOCENZIO, Associated Press

FILE – In this photo from November 9, 2018, a Walmart associate, Javaid Vohar, on the right, checks customers at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston. Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions in 500 of its stores in the United States as part of an overall strategy to empower its staff. (AP photo / David J. Phillip, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – Walmart says it is testing higher wages for new hourly positions in 500 of its stores in the United States as part of an overall strategy to empower employees.

The country’s largest private employer, which operates approximately 4,700 homonymous stores in the United States, has announced that it will increase the starting hourly wages from $ 11 to $ 12 an hour for the new positions.

These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills. For example, according to Jami Lamontagne, Walmart spokesperson, they will help solve problems such as inventory issues instead of only performing the tasks assigned to them by managers.

These measures come as Walmart, like many other retailers, is under pressure to improve customer service as it battles the giant from Amazon online.

Walmart Inc. increased its starting salary to $ 11 an hour in early 2018. This is still lagging behind other rivals like Target. In 2017, Target announced a plan to increase the starting hourly wage to $ 15 by the end of this year. Target’s starting salary is currently $ 13 an hour. Amazon, jumping in front of the peloton, raised the minimum wage for hourly workers to $ 15 in late 2018.

Jason Goldberg, director of business strategy for Publicis Communications, welcomes Walmart’s latest decision.

“Retailers are increasingly competing for decent workers,” he said. “They have to pay more to have competent employees.”

Walmart’s initiative was first reported by Bloomberg.

