Walmart Inc said Friday that it has hired 50,000 more workers in shops, clubs and distribution centers to meet a rising demand for groceries and household goods from seasonal buyers of the coronavirus outbreak.

The retailer said it had reached its previous target of hiring 150,000 workers six weeks before the schedule, averaging 5,000 people a day on average at a time when millions of Americans lost their jobs in the middle of nowhere. “stay-at-home” orders have occurred from state and local governments.

Measures to control the spread of the disease have brought economic activity to a virtual stand, forcing companies to take drastic measures to save cash.

The S&P 500 index fell 15% from February’s record high, while Walmart’s stock rose more than 10% during the same period.

Walmart said it has partnered with more than 70 companies that have harassed workers for the pandemic to hire 150,000 new employees, many of whom come from the restaurant and hospitality industry.

The company says 85% of hired workers will go on temporary or part-time jobs. (https://bit.ly/2RJHbCS)

Skyrocketing demand for food, hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other household products has also prompted Kroger, Target and Amazon.com Inc retailers to hire thousands.

Separately, Walmart said it would now require U.S. staff to wear masks or other face masks at work, making mandatory cover policies optional in accordance with public health guidance.

“This includes our stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers as well as our corporate offices,” President John Furner told the United States in a memo.

The company is also expanding its emergency leave policy by the end of May, according to the memo.

