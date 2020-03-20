Walmart will hire 150K workers, provide $ 550 million in bonuses

Walmart will hire 150,000 workers to meet growing demand during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Thursday.

“As part of responding to the current environment, Walmart also hires 150,000 new members by the end of May to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers,” the statement said.

At first, the positions will be temporary, but many employees will move into permanent roles later. Walmart will also reduce the ATM and dealer application and contract process from two weeks to 24 hours.

In addition, the company plans to offer cash bonuses to its employees in gratitude for their hard work during the health crisis.

“The bonus will be $ 300 for full-time members and $ 150 for part-time associates, and will add up to more than $ 365 million. Any hourly partner at the company starting March 1 will be eligible, and pay on April 2, “the statement said.

On Thursday, Walmart said it would also accelerate its employees’ expected quarterly bonuses to get cash soon:

Our associates are our heroes. To thank us, we are providing almost $ 550 million through special bonuses and advanced quarterly bonuses to hourly shop, club and supply chain members. We are also hiring! We plan to add 150,000 jobs. Read more here: https://t.co/Xdw0F8TkwR pic.twitter.com/TCYyibpDDU

– Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) March 20, 2020

“Overall, it amounts to about $ 550 million in the pocket of associates and the economy at this important time. Q4 bonuses were paid this week, meaning hourly members will receive bonus payments on the 19th. March, April 2, April 30, and May 28, “the release continued.

In a note to Thursday’s workers, John Furner, Walmart’s president and general manager of the United States, praised them for their dedication during the health crisis.

He wrote:

It has been incredible to see Walmart associates moving forward in the challenge of serving America this month. During a very uncertain and stressful time, you have done your work with calmness, compassion and excellence. Because of you Americans have been able to get the items and services they need from stores that are clean, ordered, or delivered straight to their doorsteps.

Thank you so much for your clients and communities. I also want to thank your spouses and loved ones who have had to take on extra responsibilities during this time, especially with many schools and daycare closed, and family and friends to look for.

In a recent call with journalists, the company’s executive vice president, Dan Bartlett, said that Walmart is happy to provide assistance to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“So, we see that two by one, it helps us meet the demands we are seeing at Walmart, but also, hopefully, it helps alleviate the pain of this wider economic crisis that the coronavirus has caused,” he said. he concluded.