[walmart’s-holiday-getaway-gross-sales-hurt-by-shorter-period,-lower-demand-from-customers-for-apparel]

February 18, 2020

(Reuters) – Walmart Inc reported lessen-than-predicted holiday quarter U.S. equivalent income on Tuesday as a shorter holiday getaway time and weak demand from customers for apparel, toys and electronics damage revenue in retailers.

Profits at U.S. shops open up at least a yr rose one.nine%, excluding gas, in the fourth quarter finished Jan. 31. That fell limited of analysts’ common forecast of a two.35% rise, in accordance to IBES info from Refinitiv.

Modified earnings for every share slowed to $one.38 for every share, slipping short of the typical expectation of $1.43 per share, the info confirmed.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington Enhancing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)