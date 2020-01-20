Walsh hits unions for public spit on Southie Edison plant project – Boston Herald

Mayor Martin Walsh rebuked two local unions for “fighting publicly” for a controversial proposal that would place homes next to the busiest state cargo port, and said residents and unions should rely on a community process that others call “flawed.”

“I don’t think that fight should have been made public. I don’t agree with the two different trade union organizations fighting publicly. That’s not how we solve problems. It’s solidarity – a brother and a sisterhood – that shouldn’t be in the paper “Walsh said, referring to a Herald report this week stating that the proposal is the longshoremen’s union – which is against the project – against the unions who support it.

Critics, however, say that the project is the problem, not the dispute around it.

“I think this process, the development process, is flawed and has not been handled properly,” said City Councilor Edward Flynn, who represents South Boston.

Redgate and Hilco Redevelopment Partners want to build a development of 1.8 million square feet with 636 apartments and apartments, 80,000 square feet of retail space and 960,000 square feet of offices and two hotels on the site of the former Boston Edison plant.

To do that, developers are asking Massport to lift a deed restriction that was imposed five years ago and prohibits houses from being built in 776 Summer St. to “take advantage” of Conley Cargo Terminal – the adjacent port that each has 1.5 million tons of cargo moved year round and serves as an economic generator for the entire region.

The longshoremen see it as a threat to the more than 2,500 jobs that the terminal supports, but the unions representing sheet metal, construction, hotel and other employees are overwhelmingly supporting the development that has already promised to use union labor.

Walsh said the Boston Planning and Development Agency is “going through the process” to reach consensus on which mix of commercial and residential could work on the 15-hectare site.

“As you know, the Edison plant has caused a lot of pollution. Something is being built, “Walsh said.

Since the controversial project was proposed in 2017, dozens of community meetings have been held, but Flynn said residents have long been unable to reach an agreement with the developer.

“They have not done a good job in communicating with residents about the project,” Flynn said. “They have still not paid attention to traffic and pedestrian safety.”

Hilco and Redgate Development Partners bought the land a few years ago for $ 17 million from Exelon Corp. – a very small price tag for such a large parcel on the waterfront. The prohibition on housing and the need to remedy pollution on the site are included in the price.