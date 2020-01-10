Walsh mother on presidential approval – Boston Herald

Loading...

Mayor Marty Walsh remains in the Democratic presidential election just one month before the nation’s first primacy in New Hampshire, even as many prominent Bay State politicians head north to vote for their presidential election.

“Mayor Walsh has not yet approved this race and we will let you know when he does,” said Megan Costello, campaign spokeswoman.

Walsh has remained reluctant about whether and who he will endorse, but the South Boston Democrat is under enormous pressure in the run-up to the Granite State primary, as candidates hurry for a leg in the busy nomination competition.

“The mayor of Boston is very, very strong,” said Larry DiCara, a former Boston city councilor, pointing out that former mayor Tom Menino would often send his powerful election machine to help presidential candidates.

“People from Massachusetts have already done the old work in New Hampshire as far as I remember,” said DiCara.

February 11 Democratic primary in New Hampshire is now a four-sided competition between Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, according to a Friday-released Monmouth University poll. The poll shows that former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Buttigieg led the field with 20%, followed by former vice-president Biden with 19%. The American Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren decrease by 18% and 15% respectively.

In the past, Walsh has ensured that good relationships with Senator Warren and Buttigieg are mentioned. But he has also done little to deter speculation that he will support friend and mentor Joe Biden. The two have developed a close friendship and the vice-president swore to Walsh in office in 2018.

“The mayor is very friendly with Joe Biden, and if the mayor puts all his troops to work for Biden, it means something,” said DiCara, who added that he has no prior knowledge of Walsh’s decision.

An announcement of the Biden approval in the coming weeks would also be a brutal blow to Massachusetts Sen. Warren, who is already sliding in recent polls. Warren’s support in New Hampshire fell dramatically from 27% to 15%, according to the Monmouth University survey.

Warren has already won a number of well-known Massachusetts Democratic notes, including from Senator Ed Markey and most state congress delegations.

Walsh’s silence comes in the meantime when other Bay State Dems have stepped up their campaign appearances in New Hampshire. Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu are campaigning for Senator Warren in Manchester, Derry and several other Granite State communities on Saturday. Former Secretary of State John Kerry was in New Hampshire in December and supported Biden.