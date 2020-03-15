Walt Disney Earth closing amid coronavirus pandemic

by: WFLA 8 On Your Facet Employees

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 / 08:06 AM CDT / Up to date: Mar 13, 2020 / 08:06 AM CDT

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, automobiles travel one of the roadways leading to Walt Disney Globe in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney Environment staff members who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each submitted law enforcement experiences this thirty day period, Dec. 2019, saying they had been inappropriately touched by travelers. The girl inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the medical center with neck injuries triggered by a grandmother patting the character’s head, whilst the workers wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes had been groped by tourists, in accordance to Orange County Sheriff’s Workplace reviews.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – With the rise in coronavirus instances, Walt Disney Entire world Resort such as concept parks has introduced it will temporarily ban guests starting this Sunday and long lasting by means of the stop of the thirty day period, due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to Range.

The Disney Cruise Line is also suspending all new departures beginning Saturday through the finish of March. The Walt Disney Enterprise will pay back its cast associates in the course of that closure interval.

The motels at Walt Disney Environment will remain open right up until further observe. The retail and eating complexes these types of as Disney Springs will stay open.

This comes next the announcement that Disneyland Vacation resort in California states it is closing for the relaxation of March as coronavirus worries develop about the globe.

A complete closure at Disney Globe is extremely rare as Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma and Dorian prompted closures in the previous.

Hottest ON CORONAVIRUS