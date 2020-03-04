[walthamstow-shooting-stay:-woman-rushed-to-hospital-just-after-pictures-fired-on-banbury-street]

A girl has been rushed to medical center immediately after pictures ended up fired in Walthamstow .

The girl reportedly sustained gunshot accidents and was taken to medical center for treatment method at all over 11.40pm on Tuesday, March 3.

A criminal offense scene is in place on Banbury Highway as the Metropolitan Police lookup for responses as to what transpired.

No arrests have been produced at this phase of the investigation. At this phase her accidents are not considered to be daily life threatening.

Banbury Highway stays shut this morning (Wednesday March 4) as law enforcement search into what is happened.

