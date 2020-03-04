[walthamstow-stay:-woman-shot-and-teen-stabbed-just-several-hours-aside]

A female has been rushed to hospital right after shots were being fired in Walthamstow, just an hour prior to a teenager was stabbed.
The girl reportedly sustained gunshot accidents and was taken to healthcare facility for treatment at about 11.40pm on Tuesday, March three.
A criminal offense scene is in position on Banbury Highway as the Metropolitan Law enforcement search for solutions as to what transpired.
No arrests have been created at this phase of the investigation. At this phase her injuries are not thought to be everyday living threatening.
Banbury Highway continues to be closed this morning (Wednesday March four) as police seem into what is took place.
A teenager was also stabbed an hour later on Shakespeare Street. Police were being identified as at 12.50am on Wednesday, March four and took him to medical center.
Person stabbed minutes absent
An 18-calendar year-previous person was stabbed past evening in Walthamstow in what is believed to have been a independent incident to the taking pictures.
But the assault took place mere minutes away from the Banbury Road shooting, on Shakespeare Road.
The Metropolitan Police said: “Officers and London Ambulance Support attended and found a gentleman, believed aged 18, struggling accidents.
“He was taken to an east London hospital his issue is not everyday living threatening.
“No arrests enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.”
Police responded to “photographs fired”
In their most recent assertion on this incident, law enforcement reported: “Police ended up termed at approximately 23: 40hrs on Tuesday, 3 March to reviews of shots fired at an tackle in Banbury Street, E17.
“Officers and London Ambulance Provider attended.
“A girl, considered aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital for therapy to gunshot injuries her condition is not imagined to be life threatening.A crime scene remains in put.
“No arrests enquiries continue.”
