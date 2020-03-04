[walthamstow-stay:-woman-shot-and-teen-stabbed-just-several-hours-aside]

A female has been rushed to hospital right after shots were being fired in Walthamstow, just an hour prior to a teenager was stabbed.

The girl reportedly sustained gunshot accidents and was taken to healthcare facility for treatment at about 11.40pm on Tuesday, March three.

A criminal offense scene is in position on Banbury Highway as the Metropolitan Law enforcement search for solutions as to what transpired.

No arrests have been created at this phase of the investigation. At this phase her injuries are not thought to be everyday living threatening.

Banbury Highway continues to be closed this morning (Wednesday March four) as police seem into what is took place.

A teenager was also stabbed an hour later on Shakespeare Street. Police were being identified as at 12.50am on Wednesday, March four and took him to medical center.

Stick to our live blog site down below for extra updates on this story.

Ended up you at the scene? Did you see what occurred? Electronic mail [email protected]