[wan-azizah-at-pmo-with-nurul-izzah,-probably-to-crystal-clear-her-desk]

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail waves at reporters as she arrives at Perdana Putra February 25, 2020. — Photograph by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was at the Key Minister’s Workplace this morning, accompanied by her daughter, PKR MP Nurul Izzah Anwar.

She arrived at 10.30am in her private car, a Toyota Vellfire, and is thought to be listed here to take away her possessions from her business.

Dr Wan Azizah briefly stopped and waved at reporters who have been stationed at the entrance of the Primary Minister’s Place of work because 8am.

About 20 minutes later, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was also noticed getting into the Key Minister’s Business office.

Earlier at 9.25am Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at Perdana Putra in which he began get the job done as the interim prime minister, following he achieved Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia leaders at his property.

More TO Appear