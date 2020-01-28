WandaVision becomes “F ** King Bonkers,” says Paul Bettany

If you’re like me, you’re probably eagerly awaiting more information about WandaVision, a show that is said to include several young avengers and that gives Wanda Maximoff her own time to shine (something I’m personally looking forward to). But as excited as I am, according to Star Paul Bettany, Vision himself, we should probably wait and be patient.

When he was at Sundance for his film Uncle Frank, Bettany was asked about the show, and his answer gave me hope and made me moan because I didn’t want to wait any longer! I want content now! (Imagine I stamp my foot here like an irritated child.)

Paul Bettany talks about WandaVision # paulbettany #ElizabethOlsen #wandavision #scarletvision #ScarletWitch #vision pic.twitter.com/7z0dRC04eu

– PaulBettany_italia 🇮🇹 (@PaulbettanyIT) January 27, 2020

To be honest, this is exciting as we look at WandaVision earlier than expected. In fact, I didn’t even know they started shooting. So if we can take a first look at it soon? I can’t wait to cry over my little girl and the dream life she wanted. (Or whatever that show is going to be. I’m still confused and yet so excited.)

