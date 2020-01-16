‘WandaVision’ may bring us some young avengers!

WandaVision is the show that apparently simply passes on. In the world of comics, Wanda Maximoff is a little different from the Wanda that we see on the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it seems that WandaVision could close this gap somewhat.

As reported by Illuminerdi, Teddy Altman, a Kree Skrull hybrid, is said to appear on the show. There were rumors that Marvel was looking for a teddy, and because of his direct history with Wanda, the door opened for many other connections to the Young Avengers.

Teddy Altman who escapes to Earth and gets help from S.W.O.R.D. (a counter-terrorism unit) who is to stay here knows Wanda Maximoff very well because he has an appointment with her son Billy Kaplan. Billy, also known as Wiccan, is a reborn version of Wanda’s son (along with Tommy Shepherd) and sees Wanda Maximoff as his mother.

What is important that Hulkling is supposed to be in the series is that it almost confirms that Billy (and maybe even Tommy) will be part of it. The relationship between Hulkling and Wicca would not only be a big step that we asked Marvel for so long, but it would also be great to delve into Wanda’s story after she had to deviate from her comic past due to her mutated origins.

Wanda Maximoff and her brother Pietro were the children of Magneto in the X-Men world. Because Fox had the rights to this franchise (and used Quiksilver in the X-Men films), the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Age of Ultron got Pietro until his early death and gave the Avengers their Scarlet Witch.

But that also meant that much of their mutated background fell by the wayside and we never got an explanation of their powers or the extent of their abilities. She is still considered one of the most powerful avengers to this day, but we hardly know how far she goes. What we do know is that she could easily take on Thanos and his army, but instead was stuck protecting Vision.

If she brings Teddy and Billy with her, she can talk more about her own strengths, her own past and how she got there. With Wanda, so much of her is still a mystery, because for the MCU this is not an offense, but they haven’t picked up their “strongest” avenger so often, and that’s up to them.

I am enthusiastic about WandaVision because I have loved Wanda for a long time. One of my favorite tidbits in a movie is Wanda Maximoff, who broke nails in Captain America: Civil War because it strangely fit her character and it was the first time I saw a woman who didn’t have perfectly groomed fingernails in a movie , It is so interesting and has so much to offer to the MCU overall, and I hope we can explore Wanda and her skills in WandaVision as well as Hulking and Wiccan and their connection to the history of Wanda.

(Image: Marvel Entertainment)

