Wandering Children to Participate in “Live With Kelly And Ryan” and “Good Day New York” Before World Tour

On January 25, JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids will appear on the ABC talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” on January 27 (local time) to perform “Levanter” from their English album “Step Out of Key”. 28 (local time), and they will return to FOX5’s “Good Day New York” for the second time since their last appearance in May 2019.

Stray Kids is set to begin the US portion of its “District 9: Unlock” world tour on January 29, which will begin in New York and will take them to Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Phoenix, San Jose and Los Angeles.

Stray Kids members said, “We are very pleased to welcome fans through these shows before our concerts. We think it’s a great opportunity to share our music and our stories. “We are working hard to make no mistakes and we hope our fans will give us all the support.”

JYP Entertainment said: “With the release of their songs in English, appearing on American shows and planning their world tour, Stray Kids is working hard to make its mark and leave an impression on music lovers around the world.”

