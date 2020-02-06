Wandsworth’s best and worst medical offices

Quality of Care Practice (CQC) indicated that a physician’s practice in Tooting had improved after receiving the lowest patient satisfaction scores in Wandsworth.

Tooting South Medical Center was rated as “in need of improvement” by the CQC last month, compared to “good” after scoring poor results in the National GP Patient Survey.

It showed that only 43% of patients found it easy to access the office by phone, compared to an average of 78% in Wandsworth and 68% nationally.

Similarly, 71% of patients rated their overall experience of the practice as good, the lowest in the borough.

This compares to an average of 87% in Wandsworth, which is higher than the national average of 83%.

Borough best practices include The Alton Practice and Lavender Hill Group, where 96% of patients rated the practice as good.

They were closely followed by the Balham Health Center with 94% and Begg Practice (St John’s Hill Surgery), Elborough Street Surgery, The Greyswood Practice and Tudor Lodge Health Center with 93%.

At the other end of the scale, only 74% of The Practice Furzedown patients rated their overall experience as good, compared to 79% for Battersea Rise Group Practice and Streatham Park Surgery.

CQC report on Tooting South Medical Center says: “The practice has not taken effective measures to investigate the cause of low satisfaction or to verify whether the changes made to date have improved patients’ view of their care . “

He also highlighted security concerns, including failing to ensure that DBS staff checks had been carried out or that risk assessments were documented.

The CQC stated that practice should ensure that care and treatment is provided in a safe manner to patients, and establish effective systems and processes to ensure good governance in accordance with basic standards of care.

A spokesperson for the practice said they were “committed to providing excellent service” and are taking “urgent action” to implement the improvements recommended by the CQC.

They added: “We will also discuss ways to improve the patient experience without our patient engagement group.”

