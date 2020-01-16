Wandsworth’s services for children “confused and inconsistent,” says new Ofsted report

A new report on services for children with special needs and disabilities in Wandsworth highlighted “significant weaknesses” in the practice of the borough.

An inspection by Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission before Christmas asked the council and the local Clinical Commissioning Group, an NHS agency responsible for planning and commissioning health services in the area, to produce a declaration of written action explaining how they will address these issues. problems.

He stressed that they were jointly responsible.

The report says they need to “urgently improve” the arrangements for planning and evaluating health education plans (EHCP).

These are legal documents that describe the special educational and social care needs of a child or young person, and explain the additional help that will be given to help them, as well as their aspirations for care. to come up.

Read more

Related Articles

He said these improvements should be made to “better meet the needs and aspirations of children and young people and meet legal deadlines”.

The report also indicates that the department must “assess the impact of the region’s work on the integration of reforms more generally”.

He said they should establish “a uniformly agreed and applied framework” and use the findings “to share good practices and correct weaknesses”.

The main conclusions of the report included “poor quality” EHC plans, where deadlines “are not always met”.

He also noted that parents “often feel confused and frustrated” and even professionals “do not always feel well consulted or involved in the planning and review process”.

Read more

Related Articles

The report added that changes in social service staff “had a negative impact” on the responses and that there has been “a confused and inconsistent approach to developing the SEND strategy over time”.

This has “limited the opportunities for practitioners to learn from examples of good practice”.

He cites “a fragmented approach to evaluating jointly commissioned projects” which has left leaders with gaps in the quality and range of information they need to make reforms.

He also said there was “limited awareness,” even among the leaders of the borough’s WAND card providers.

This is made available to SEND students to allow them free or low cost access to services in the area to encourage them to participate in sports, social and cultural activities in the area.

Wandsworth Council Headquarters.

Before Christmas, mother Emel Rizwani, whose eight-year-old son has ADHD, filed a petition against the council’s plan to bring a local charity home for children with special needs and disabilities.

She said the parents’ trust in the council’s services had “eroded”.

Another mother, who only wanted to be known as Fiona, talked about the benefits her daughter had gained from the WAND card, but said she wouldn’t have known if it weren’t for the ‘charity.

However, the report praises the region for working well with young people and their families to create a decision or service that works well for everyone.

He also said that providers are “working well together” to keep the number of exclusions in the borough involving children and youth with SEND low.

Providers were praised for identifying students who were at risk of exclusion and for providing support during their transition to high school.

Read more

Related Articles

Ana Popovici, director of children’s services for Wandsworth’s board, said she fully accepted the findings.

“In collaboration with our local NHS partners, we have started to focus on areas of development while continuing to build on the identified strengths,” she said.

“Our commitment to co-produce with parents, guardians and children has been recognized by the inspectors as a particular strength and we remain committed to continuing to work closely with our parents and partners to ensure that all children benefit of an EHCP plan have the best chance. in life. I will ensure that governance and oversight are strong so that work progresses at a pace that benefits the most vulnerable children and their families. “

Read more

More Wandsworth News

A spokesperson for the Wandsworth Clinical Commissioning Group added: “We take our role in the care of children with special educational needs very seriously and are taking immediate action with the Wandsworth Council to address the concerns raised.

“We will work with the Council on the joint written action statement that will explain how all agencies and the Council will work more closely together in the assessment and planning of care for children and youth with special educational needs in Wandsworth. “

.