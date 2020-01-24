Wang Chiang eliminated Serena Williams in the third round of the Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Serena Williams got through with a judicial forehand winner to close a 24-bar point. Then she raised her arms, held this solemn pose, and looked over at her guest box.

In her sixth attempt, after 1½ hours of action, she had managed to convert a breakpoint against the 27th seeded Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

At that moment the comeback seemed to begin and the application for the 24th Grand Slam title could continue. It turned out that Williams only delayed a surprising defeat.

The 38-year-old American, who was so tough in the most difficult moments in so many years, just couldn’t do enough to put aside so much serve and all sorts of other mistakes. Instead, she left at earliest in Melbourne Park years 14, a 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 loss to Wang on Friday.

Williams broke after more than two and a half hours in the final and ended the game with a backhand on the net. That was her 27th casual mistake on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 mistakes. Wang only made 20.

As Williams trudged through the long hallway that leads to the locker room, Wang was interviewed at the Rod Laver Arena and said to the crowd, “I think my team always believed I could do it.”

Since she won the # 23 Championship at the 2017 Australian Open during her pregnancy, Williams has not contributed to her grand total.

She played in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost each one.

And this time she said goodbye much earlier.

Williams has seven trophies at the Australian Open and had not lost in the third round since 2006.

Here’s just a measure of how unexpected this result was: the only time these two women faced each other was at the US Open last September – the only appearance in the slam quarter-finals of Wang’s career – and it took Williams 44 minutes to dominate their path to a 6-1, 6-0 win. The total score was 50 to 15.

“After the last time,” said Wang, “I worked really hard on the field, outside of the field.”

Wang quickly outperformed these scores and scores on Friday, largely due to an almost flawless game in the first set.

She saved all four breakpoints she faced, collected 10 winners and made only five casual mistakes. Wang took the only break she needed in love with a simple forehand storage winner who finished 5: 4.

Soon enough, Williams sailed back a long backhand to cede the set. Wang also rose quickly in the second round, already having a 4-2 break when she was just one point away from earning another.

But Williams held on there to stop. Then, when Wang won 5-4 in the second game, Williams seemed to change the overall look of the game.

Until then, she was 0 to 5 at the stops, but the sixth time was the appeal. At the time of the game, when both players shot back from the baseline, it was Williams who did what was needed to make it.

She was also superior in the tiebreaker and they went on a third set.

“During the second set, I was a little confused. , , , I have to be calm, you know? Wang said. “A bit confused inside, but my mind always told me to focus on the field, focus on the point, and trust myself.”