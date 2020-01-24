Wang pays tribute to the late coach after Serena’s shock sport

China’s Wang Qiang celebrates a one-off match after beating Serena Williams on the fifth day of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020. – AFP pic

MELBOURNE, January 24 – Chinese Wang Qiang said her late coach will stay in her dreams after defeating seven-time Australian Open champion Serena Williams for the best win of her career today.

Peter McNamara from Australia, who died of cancer in July, is proud of her steel triumph over the 23-time Grand Slam winner.

“I always dream of him. I think he could see how I played today, ”said Wang, who defeated Williams 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), and 7-5 and made it to round four.

“He will be proud of me. I really wish he could be here to watch me play. Yes, I miss him. “

McNamara, who also coached Mark Philippoussis and Grigor Dimitrov, is credited with making Wang, 28, a force on the women’s tour during their four years together.

Under the Australian, Wang’s career began in 2018 when she won two titles and defeated Venus Williams on the way to Roland Garros’ third round.

Last year, Wang had her best Grand Slam season so far and culminated in her quarter-finals at the US Open – where she was humiliated 6-1, 6-0 by Serena Williams.

Wang, who became the top-ranked Chinese player since two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na last year, said she has worked hard since losing to Flushing Meadows.

“I think I have more strength than last year … I worked a lot in the gym. I think it worked, ”said Wang.

“She plays against (Serena) and is a very aggressive player. You can’t just be passive, you have to stay with her,” she added.

“For me, this game was a very aggressive game. She has more winners than I do, but that’s how she plays. I think she missed a lot today. I think that’s the point. “- AFP