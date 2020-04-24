Want a standing ovation friend? Cornell students created new programs within COVID-19

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 / 05:52 PM EDT / Updated: Apr 23, 2020 / 09:00 PM EDT

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – During a physical evacuation, a new group of students from Cornell University has launched a new website, Quarantine Buddy, a program that connects strangers to the fight against loneliness.

Sam Brickman, Jordyn Goldzweig and Alisa Lai are computer majors who want to take their skills to the next level in order to bring people together and help those in need.

“We find that people are feeling more divided in their relationships now than ever. We want to build something to help people where people are still connected to each other and they are still do the trick, ”said Brickman, co-worker, Quarantine Buddy.

From left to right: Jordyn Goldzweig, Alisa Lai, Sam Brickman

“When all of this started, we realized we had a lot of free time, and we had to figure out a good way to release all the pressure and negativity if it was right,” said Jordyn Goldzweig, co-founder. work said.

For a relationship to be developed, all users need to do is answer 10 simple questions. Your name, your contact information, age, gender, the type of job you are in and where you are different.

Buddy Various Websites

Then, you get to choose the preferences for the guests to consider, especially their age, gender and what you expect to discuss with them.

Buddy Various Websites

Brickman said, “We built a matching algorithm that automatically generates all the signature and shows the best combinations, bringing them together so that the system is not too busy and doesn’t require too many manuals on our end,” Brickman said.

After the game is done using the machine’s algorithm, users will receive a text message of their team member. Then they can connect with each other almost.

We are as skeptical as to whether people would be willing to talk to a complete stranger if they would be happy to talk to someone they have never met before, but everyone seems to be very enthusiastic in this sense because they understand that everybody is more likely than ever to think about doing this. That is a good lesson that we have learned.

Sam Brickman, junior, Cornell University

Quarterly Buddy launches April 1 and so far, more than 6,000 employees from 40 countries have signed up for the program.

For more details on Quarantine Buddy, you can visit their website here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Adrienne Smith on Twitter @AdrienneSmithTV.

(tagToTranslate) Cornell_un differentiate