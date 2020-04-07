Want feedback from Roger Federer? His tweet volleys video

Roger Federer has offered enthusiasts the end-of-house final fantasy camp online of sorts, a chance to get tennis advice from a guy many consider the greatest of all time.

While people all over the world are cooped up in the new coronaviruses – social distance while trying to stay healthy and helping others do the same – a bunch of athletes have posted workouts and exercises on social media and suggestions to stay in shape.

Federer did sort of things, too, with what he called “a useful solo exercise,” but he also took it a step further today: He encouraged folks to tweet him their own video to mimic the fly drill. it appears. Then he answered some, even distributing a few tips.

Not a bad instructor, eh?

The owner of a record male-in-20 Grand Slam title has already posted clips of himself hitting against a wall in the snow, including around-the-back or in-the-shot shots.

This time, the 38-year-old Federer wears an all-white outfit – perhaps a nod to Wimbledon, the eight-time grass-court tournament, canceled for 2020 last week? – replete with a white panama hat with black stripes, stood near the green wall and volleyed against it.

It tapped the ball more than 200 times during the test of reflexes and shapes in the 59-second video.

In six hours, Federer’s clip garnered more than 1 million views, and his post drew more than 1,300 responses.

He kept his word and answered some.

“Don’t lean back, strong at the wrist,” Federer wrote to one man. “Keep up the great work.”

In another, in which a man hits a tennis ball against an indoor wall while a dog appears to nap underneath, Federer responds: “Love the confidence by dropping (the tennis ball emoji) on the (dog emoji) . “

He gives to others, throwing verbal trumps on the back, such as, “good work” or “good work” or “love the effort.”

Federer, who had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February, is waiting with everyone else for competitive tennis to return. Professional men’s and women’s tours stop until at least mid-July because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Tennis Association gave advice last week to avoid playing the sport with anyone else now, calling it “in the best interest of the society to pause positively”

USTA noted that there is the “possibility” that germs can be transferred among individuals through sharing and handling of tennis balls, net poles, court surfaces, benches or gate handles.

