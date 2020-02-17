[Want Impeachment Documents Signed By Trump? Yes, They’re Up For Auction]

Have you ever wished to get your arms on a stack of hundreds of impeachment documents signed by the President himself? Nicely, you’re in luck.

A duplicate of the Committee of the Judiciary Household of Representatives’ movement to impeach President Donald Trump signed by Trump on Dec. 18 [the day he was impeached] are up for auction at Goldin Auctions. With beneath five times still left in bidding, the stack of papers highest bid is $17,000.

Donald Trump signed a duplicate of his impeachment files. @GoldinAuctions is promoting it. Top rated bid is $20,400, together with buyer’s premium, with a week to go. pic.twitter.com/mZgC1i4ux4 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 17, 2020

Trump was impeached by the Residence of Reps on two content articles of impeachment in December — Abuse of Power by a 230-197 vote and Obstruction of Congress by a 229-198 vote. Even though Trump was at a rally in Fight Creek, Michigan, for the duration of the impeachment voting, he signed the papers to commemorate his historic feat (getting only the third president in U.S. record to be impeached.)

Goldin Auctions promises the comprehensive version of paperwork that was introduced to the dwelling right before the vote. According to its listing, Trump signed the title website page in black pen although at the rally. And in situation you are wanting to know, it does appear with a notarized letter of provenance, proving it is the actual deal.

The letter from Jonathan Moore, a member of the U.S. Department of Condition, states that he “attended President Trump’s rally in Struggle Creek, Michigan on December 17th, 2019 and requested him to indication the Content of Impeachment that I handed him, and he fortunately complied. The President had been impeached by Congress just several hours previously.”

If you are in the industry for other Trump-signed documents, the web site is also advertising a signed duplicate of Trump’s Presidential Oath of Office. It is recent optimum bid is $two,100.

You can adhere to the auction or even bid on the papers here.