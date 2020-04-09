Want to miss your Most Wanted Brother for its Eid release?

Superstar Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother, which was set to release on May 5, 2009, may be delayed due to the coronavirus epidemic. A source close to the sad news production team confirmed for Salman fans.

“Radhe” will definitely be pushed forward. We have two songs to release, some patchwork around. There is a day or so left, we also have the editing left. We do not know when the situation is normal and when we have to pay our taxes. We can finish the work, ‘said a source close to the product.

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother Want to Miss Its Eid Release?

For the first time in a decade when Salman fans will not see the release on Eid, the fest date is synonymous with the actor. Last November, Salman started shooting for Radhe. However, the final schedule of the film was not completed due to the disaster, as all television and film production were stopped.

Most of Salman’s Eid releases are Blankbusters such as Wanted (1), Dabangg (2), Bodyguard (2), Ek Tha Tiger (2), Kick (२०१ 2014), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), Sultan (2016) and Bharat ( २०१ 2019), Tubelight (२०१ 2017) and Race (२०१). Insiders also said that while people may be skeptical about watching movies in theaters due to fear of COVID-19, it would be unjust to release a movie in this horrible situation.

“We are on the boat when it comes to release like other big movies. We are going to Mema soon, the movie is going to be released on Eid, which is May 5th. It’s not like the virus will be completely eradicated within a few days or months. Who would want to go to the theater at such a time? The fear of “getting out of the house and watching a movie and not enjoying a movie” is even greater and we will all face it and overcome it, “the source added.

Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and is the third collaboration between Bhaijaan and the director, followed by the film Wanted and Dabangg. Randeep Hooda, who plays the lead role in the film, will play the lead role and Deeshan Patani will be seen as the female character.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.