Wanting for a weekend to remain indoors by the hearth? You located it -Nikki

Below is your community climate forecast for March 13, 2020.

March 13, 2020 6:23 AM

Nikki Torres

Posted: March 13, 2020 6:23 AM

SPOKANE, Clean. — Get ready for a weekend of winter climate! We’ve been so used to the spring-like situations, we may perhaps have overlooked it is nevertheless wintertime. We’re anticipating a winter season weather trio snowfall, gusty winds and frigid temperatures.

Currently, we can be expecting mostly cloudy skies heading out the door and during the afternoon lunch hour. We’ll continue to be mostly dry until finally this night. The weather technique will come in excess of our aspect of the region late afternoon and early night.

The photograph beneath is a snapshot of the climate design afterwards this morning. Recognize how the method is acquiring about the northern part of our location. While, it is not pretty here nonetheless.

The photo down below is a snapshot of the weather product afterwards this afternoon. The temperature method hovers above elements of western Washington. The program appears to be like like it comes more than in a ‘dog-leg’ trend. So we’ll stay dry till early night.

Spokane can anticipate 2 to 3″ of snow tonight into tomorrow. Coeur d’Alene may well see 1-2″ snow. Sandpoint is expecting close to 4-6″ of new snow.

Today’s afternoon highs cooler than yesterday and they are down below ordinary. Most parts will sit in the 30s this afternoon.

Make it a terrific Friday! -Nikki

