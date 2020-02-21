[Wanting Up: Aldebaran: This winter’s brightest crimson star]

Purple-orange Aldebaran is the brightest star of that coloration in the winter sky – at the very least this winter season!In early to mid-evening in late February, you can obtain Aldebaran by wanting south-southwest, to the upper appropriate of the famed constellation Orion.Aldebaran blazes at about magnitude +.85, one particular of the brightest stars of the night time sky. Its crimson-orange hue is unmistakable. Its brightness is only somewhat variable.The star appears at the finish of a substantial pattern of stars formed like a capital […]