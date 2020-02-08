“Wants to do unthinkable things with my child”: child receives an “inappropriate” message from the bus driver

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN / KFOR) – An Oklahoma mother says her seventh grade son came home on Friday with an inappropriate note from his bus driver in his backpack.

The mother says her Cheyenne middle school child received a handwritten note from his bus driver asking the student for a hug, friendship, and time to play with him and friends.

“I’m writing this note to you because, as you know, you don’t have time to talk after school, just a quick hug,” the note says. “For some time now I would like to talk to you about spending time with you and me and maybe with some other friends of yours? What do you think? Of course it would be OK with your parents.”

The note goes on to say: “I really want to be friends with you and hang out now and then to play, talk, etc. … Yes! I am an adult but I like friendship with children like you. Tell me what you think but without pressure. ”

“He wants to be friends with my child,” the mother told KFOR news. “He wants to do things that are unthinkable with my child.”

The mother’s identity is hidden to protect her son.

She said an alarm went off at the beginning of the school year when the bus driver asked for a hug. She never thought he would get this far.

“A test monitor who is also a bus driver sends this kind of note to my son?”

The student’s mother immediately called the school and the driver was taken off the track. Then she called the police.

“I don’t want it to escalate to where another child is. Nothing is done until something is done that is more irreversible than a note.” I am very worried that he will go to other school districts. ”

The school district said the driver was no longer employed and had not violated the law, but his actions were inappropriate.

LAST STORIES: